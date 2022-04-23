Bullion Empire in 35 sq ft space: Rs 10 crore found in Mumbai trader's firm

Mumbai: Rs 10 crore in cash, silver bricks weighing 19 kg – the booty in king’s ransom was found stashed in the walls and cavities in the floor of a bullion firm.

The multi-crore cash and bullion empire was operating from a 35-sq ft. room and busted by the State department of Goods and Service Tax during a routine search of the premises of Chamunda Bullion at Zaveri Bazaar.

The owners and their families have denied any knowledge of the treasure trove. The search yielded Rs 9.78 crore in cash and silver bricks valued at Rs 13 lakh.

The red flag went up when, while analysing the accounts using comprehensive analytic tools, the Maharashtra GST department noticed a sudden spike in the turnover – from a mere Rs 22.83 lakh in 2019-20 to Rs 625 crore in 2020-21. A similar trend was witnessed in 2021-22 as well, when the gross turnover touched a staggering Rs 1,764 crore.

The GST officials were visiting various businesses listed by bullion traders which were not registered with the GST department. After they stumbled over the scam, the income tax department was informed; it took the I-T personnel six marathon hours to count the seized cash. Meanwhile, the owners/officials of Chamunda Bullion have approached the Sessions Court for anticipatory bail, to avoid imminent arrest by the state GST department

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 09:37 AM IST