Bulgarian card cloner arrested for stealing card details withdrawing Rs 40,000

A Bulgarian national was arrested on Sunday for stealing the debit card details of a 30 year old woman and withdrawing Rs 40000 from her account. He used her card details to clone the card for easy withdrawal of money.

The victim submitted the CCTV footage of the theft to Bandra Police station with the details of the ATM kiosk from where the withdrawal took place.

Milan Evano Dwaranaski (44) was nabbed when he revisited the Bank of India ATM on SV Road, Bandra (West), on July 20 night.

Police have seized at least 15 plain white plastic cards similar in dimensions to debit or credit cards. The police said that the accused does not know English and is living here on a tourist Visa. he has been residing in Andheri East. Probe is on to find out if he is part of a bigger racket.