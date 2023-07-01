Buldhana Bus Tragedy: Eyewitnesses Share Haunting Accounts Of Moments When They Rushed To Accident Spot Where 26 Lives Were Lost |

In a tragic incident that took place in the early hours of Saturday, a private travels bus carrying 34 passengers from Nagpur to Pune caught fire on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, claiming 26 lives.

Eyewitnesses including local villagers shared accounts of the devastating moments when they arrived at the accident spot in Buldhana. From the bus being engulfed in massive flames to help provided for the injured ones, villagers shared detailed information about what they saw when they arrived there first and the assistance they provided to the victims.

We Couldn't Save Many Of Them: Deputy Sarpanch of Pimpalkhuta

"We live in the village nearby the spot. Men from our village reached the accident site first. As soon as we reached for help, we saw the bus was totally burnt and was engulfed in flames. Yet we tried to cover bodies of the victims with clothes. Unfortunately, we couldn't save many of them due to the massive fire," said Ganesh Ghuge, Deputy Sarpanch of Pimpalkhuta village, who was among the eyewitnesses of the accident.

We Could Hear People Screaming For Help: Another Eyewitness

Another eyewitness, Rameshwar Darade, who was among the first ones to reach the spot shared details on the incident. "I heard a loud noise at around 1:20 am in the night. I saw that a huge fire broke out on the highway when I tried to look from my house's terrace. Acting swiftly, I quickly called 2-3 associates of mine from the village and we rushed at the spot. Upon reaching the accident site, we were shocked to see the bus completely engulfed in flames. We could hear passengers screaming for help from the burning bus. Unfortunately, we couldn't do anything to save them from the disaster," said Darade.

Vikas Dubey, another villager shared additional details on the help provided by the villagers and eyewitnesses. Speaking to media Dubey said, "Darade along with his associates managed to reach at the spot first and engaged in initial help for the accident victims. He rushed to his place, got clothes to cover the bodies of the victims who lost their lives in the tragedy. Most importantly, all of them managed to get the injured ones to safety and provided drinking water to them until the emergency services arrived at the scene.