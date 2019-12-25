Building treasurer held for death of septic tank cleaners

Mumbai: A day after three labourers suffocated to death in a septic tank of a high-rise in Govandi, police arrested the treasurer of Maurya housing society, Pawan Vishwanath Palav (40). Police said the workers were hired privately by Palav and they had no experience of cleaning a septic tank.

Moreover, having hired them for the job, Palav had not given any safety gear to the deceased trio. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence.

According to police, the three labourers — Bisavjit Debnath (32), Santosh Prabhakar Kalsekar (45) and Govind Sangram Chortiya (34) — had entered the septic tank on Monday, one after the other.

When they failed to come out after a long time, the locals informed police, who alerted the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The NDRF personnel immediately dived in to rescue the labourers, but returned with their bodies, said police.

They were rushed to a civic-run hospital, where they were declared dead due to suffocation.

Govandi Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR), which was later turned into a First Information Report (FIR). Police booked Palav and arrested him early on Tuesday.

“During investigation, it was revealed that the hired labourers did not have any experience of cleaning a septic tank and were not provided with any safety gear.

Moreover, Palav was not even present at the spot when the labourers were cleaning the tank,” said Shashikumar Meena, deputy commissioner of police (zone 6).