BSP leader Sunil Khambe was arrested by Thane nagar police

Thane: The BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) leader Sunil Khambe was arrested by Thane nagar police for throwing ink at EVM machine after casting the vote at polling booth in Thane. Police said Khambe has been produced before court where he is released on bail.

There is still anger among the people about the EVM machine. A living example of this was seen in Thane city on the day of voting.

Police said we were alerted by pooling booth officer about the incident. We rushed to spot and forcefully taken him outside pooling booth.

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Sunil Khambe from Thane was protested against the EVM machine by throwing ink on the machine and expressed its prohibition.

Thane nagar police registered a case against him under section of 186, 427 of Indian Penal Code.

According Ramrao Suryavanshi senior police inspector from Thane nagar police station said,"Khambe had gone to the polling station on 3.30 pm at the main post office near the Civil Hospital to casting his vote. At the item when he inside of pooling booth, he started throwing ink on the machine, loudly chanting the slogan of Babasaheb Ambedkar and expressed his prohibition".

The police sources said Khambe chanting EVM machine murdabad after throwing ink.

Speaking to some media person outside the polling station, Khambe anger on EVMs machine. Khambe said that due to EVMs, democracy in the country is in danger. He will continue to oppose of EVMs machine if he will be hanged.