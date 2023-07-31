Brutal Attack On Youths During Late-Night Dinner Outing In Mumbai's Juhu Area | Representative Image

Mumbai: Two youths were attacked by unidentified individuals while they were out for dinner in the Juhu area late on Sunday night. The victims registered a case against the attackers for alleged assault with dangerous weapons at the Juhu police station on July 31.

According to the FIR, on the intervening night of July 30 and July 31, Akash Salunke (26) and his friend Rishikesh Shetty, a resident of Andheri West, were leaving from Andheri to Juhu for dinner at 1:00 am by an autorickshaw. They reached Juhu Circle at 1:30 am and stopped their ride at a Kotak Bank ATM to withdraw money. During their stoppage, three-four individuals approached them and inquired where they were roaming so late at night. Rishikesh Shetty managed to escape from the auto and distanced himself from these miscreants, but his friend Akash Salunke could not run away. The attackers beat up Akash with an iron chain, causing him serious injuries. The victim was admitted to the ICU ward at Kokilaben Hospital.

The exact reason behind the attack has not been revealed yet. A case has been registered under sections 323 (causing hurt), 324 (assault with dangerous weapons), 34 (common intention for a crime), and 504 (provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).