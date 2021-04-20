Bruck Pharma row: Maharashtra govt shunts out FDA commissioner Abhimanyu Kale

Maharashtra government on Tuesday shunted out Food & Drugs Administration (FDA) commissioner Abhimanyu Kale. This comes in the wake of the controversy surrounding the Daman-based pharmaceutical company Bruck Pharma over the procurement of anti-viral drug Remdesivir by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Mumbai.

It maybe recalled that on Saturday-Sunday night, the Mumbai Police had 'seized' the stock of injections that was being surreptitiously brought into the state from Union Territory of Daman and had even detained a company official.

Senior BJP leaders had spent hours at the police station to sort out the matter saying the Maharashtra Food & Drugs Administration (FDA) had permitted the consignment.

After almost a night-long drama, the police allowed the company executive to go on Sunday morning. This led to a huge row between the BJP and the ruling MVA with both sides hurling allegations at each other.

However, Foods & Drugs Administration (FDA) Minister Dr. Rajendra Shingane on Tuesday admitted that the 60,000 vials of Remdesivir injections procured by the BJP was intended for the Maharashtra government.

"I was aware of it. The BJP leaders had met me at my house along with the manufacturers' representatives. They offered to help us procure the Remdesivir stocks for the state government and I agreed to it," Dr. Shingane said. He added that the injection stock could not be for any other purpose and even the BJP leaders assured him accordingly.

Meanwhile, Parimal Singh will be the new FDA commissioner.