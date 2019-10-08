Brother duo cheat South Mumbai jeweller of Rs 1.65 crore, arrested

Mumbai: Two brothers were arrested for allegedly cheating a South Mumbai jeweller to the tune of Rs 1.65 crore, police said on Tuesday.

The duo, Hasmukh Kantilal Lodha (44) and his brother Manoj Kantilal Lodha (32), resident of suburban Vile Parle, had taken delivery of 4,900 gram gold ornaments worth Rs 1.65 crore from the jeweller a few months ago, but did not make the payment, they said.

When the jeweller, who had business ties with the brothers, went to their office, he found it locked, the police said. He then approached the LT marg police and registered a cheating case.

"The duo was arrested on Monday and produced in a court on Tuesday. We are yet to recover the gold ornaments and are investigating the matter," said a police officer from the LT marg police station.

The Lodha brothers are into gold business for the last 25 years and they often purchased gold from the complainant, he said. They were booked under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian penal code, the official said.

"We are investigating if more people are involved in the cheating case," he said.