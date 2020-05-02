Bring back UPSC students from Delhi: Shrikant Shinde

Kalyan: Maharashtra MP Shrikant Shinde from Kalyan has written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requesting him to bring back UPSC students who stranded in Delhi, the coaching hub for UPSC preparation.

Nearly 1100 students from 36 districts in Maharashtra stranded in Delhi. They all had gone there for the preparation of UPSC exam and were stranded since one and half months. Shinde said, "Around 25 to 30 students contacted us through video conferencing and discussed their panic situation".

Shinde added, "We have written a letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray in which we demanded a special bus and train to bring back these students from Delhi. We have distributed food to 350 students in Karol Baug area on Saturday".