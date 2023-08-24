‘Bridges Over Thane Creek To Be Open In 2024': Public Works Dept Minister Dadaji Bhuse

FPJ

Thane: The public works minister Dadaji Bhuse on Thursday inspected the ongoing work of the two bridges over Thane creek at Vashi. During his visit he also instructed the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) officials to complete the work on time.

Bhuse informed that one of the bridges will be opened for the traffic in May 2024 and while the other will be ready by September 2024.

During the visit of minister Bhuse, the joint managing director of MSRDC Anil Kumar Gaikwad, D.M.More, Nitin Borale, sub-divisional officer Urmila Patil along with the officials of L&T and officials of MSRDC were present.

The old bridge over the creek on the Mumbai-Pune Highway was built in 1971 while the second bridge was built in 1995.

Speaking to the media, Bhuse said, "After the completion of both these bridges, this road will be 12 lanes and it will help in smooth traffic. The concerned department has been informed about the malfunctioning of Saket Bridge in Thane and action will be taken on a priority basis."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)