 Bridge collapse: Congress Demands White Paper On Mumbai-Goa Highway Work
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBridge collapse: Congress Demands White Paper On Mumbai-Goa Highway Work

Bridge collapse: Congress Demands White Paper On Mumbai-Goa Highway Work

Varsha Gaikwad, former education minister and current Mumbai Congress president has demanded a white paper to determine the shoddy work over the bridge collapse.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 10:35 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad | File

Mumbai: A day after the girder of an overbridge being constructed on a section of the Mumbai-Goa highway collapsed in Chiplun, Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad has demanded that the government should issue a white paper on the highway to determine the shoddy work conducted on the bridge.

Varsha Gaikwad, former education minister and current Mumbai Congress president has demanded a white paper to determine the shoddy work over the bridge collapse.

Read Also
Samruddhi Expressway Construction Mishap: Here's How & When The Girder Collapsed In Thane's Shahapur...
article-image

“If the highway is not completed despite several years of work and crores of rupees were spent, then there is corruption going on. As a result, the Mumbai Congress has demanded that a white paper should be drawn up on the stalled and inferior work of the Mumbai-Goa highway. If they have not done anything wrong, then they should not be afraid,” said Gaikwad.

For several months, there has been a furore over the bad conditions of the Mumbai-Goa highway. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that the highway will be in good condition. “The highway was going to be four-lane. However, work on the stretch is going on at a snail’s pace. The work has been going on for many years now but the condition remains worse,” he said.

“Even Public Works Minister Ravindra Chavan had announced to bring this road in better condition before Ganeshotsav which ended last month. However, the announcement turned out to be one of many false promises,” Gaikwad added.

A pillar at the under-construction site of the Mumbai-Goa four-lane highway in Chiplun city of Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district collapsed on 16 October. Soon after the pillar collapse, a portion of the flyover also collapsed which damaged a crane machine used at the site.

Read Also
Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway girder collapses; second accident in three days; watch...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: Father, Son & His Friend Brutally Kill Couple Over Interfaith Marriage

Mumbai Crime: Father, Son & His Friend Brutally Kill Couple Over Interfaith Marriage

GST Authorities Crack Down on 70 Digital Companies, Including Tech Giants Facebook & Google For Tax...

GST Authorities Crack Down on 70 Digital Companies, Including Tech Giants Facebook & Google For Tax...

Mumbai News: State Tightens Security At Jewish Centres, Areas

Mumbai News: State Tightens Security At Jewish Centres, Areas

Minibus Accident: Vehicle Tax Paid 4 Hours After Crash

Minibus Accident: Vehicle Tax Paid 4 Hours After Crash

State Transport Turnaround All Thanks To CM Shinde: Samant

State Transport Turnaround All Thanks To CM Shinde: Samant