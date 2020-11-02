Brewing Tragedy: Cops seize illicit liquor worth over Rs 65,000 in Bhayandar

The authorities in Thane district seem to be waiting for a replay of the Malad-like hooch tragedy of 2015 or the recent incident in Punjab which claimed more than 80 lives due to consumption of illicit liquor as isolated zones running deep into the jungles and marshy land in and around the villages of Bhayandar continue to be the favourite destinations for local brewers.

This is evident of the fact that illicit hooch continues to flow freely as the notorious liquor mafia having their prominent presence in the rural areas of Bhayandar, appear to have brazenly continued with their nefarious activities, posing a serious threat to human life amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

While the excise department continues to play blind, the police seized illicit liquor manufactured in local haath-bhattis (manual brewing unit) worth more than Rs 65,000. Acting on a tip-off, a police team under the instructions of senior police inspector- Chandrakant Jadhav laid a trap on a marshy stretch near the crematorium in the Morva-Bhatti area of Bhayandar (west) at around 10:30 pm on Sunday.