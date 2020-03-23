Breaking: Pune Police to stop complete vehicular movement in the city as confirmed coronavirus cases rises

In a bid to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the city, Pune Police are about to announce a decision of stopping the complete vehicular movement in the city. K Venkatesham, Commissioner of Police, is expected to make an announcement on Monday.
Inspite of Section 144 being imposed in the city and only essential services allowed to operate, citizens are seen flocking on to the streets, without paying any heed at the repeated requests made by the authorities.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, took to Twitter, and warned the citizens not to break the law and take this fight against coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of 14,773 people and infected 343,394 globally, seriously.
Taking to Twitter, Thackeray said in Marathi, "Take the fight against coronavirus seriously. Don't play with yourself and others' health. Section 144 is imposed so that only essential services continue. Dont bring your vehicles on the road and break the law."
Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope issued orders to disburse the crowds at various checkpoints of Mumbai including Mukund and others. He added, "Police can take action under section 144."
"I want to make it very clear that we have not entered the community spread phase; There are total 89 positive Coronavirus cases in the state including 14 new cases in Mumbai and 1 in Pune," he added.
