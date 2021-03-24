Breaking: Mumbai reports 5,067 COVID-19 cases in a day. Will BMC impose a lockdown? Read on

The city has reported more than 5,000 COVID-19 cases for the first time since the pandemic outbreak. Mumbai recorded 5,067 new cases on Wednesday - the highest single-day case tally till date. The total number of cases in the city have now surged 3,74,493 cases till now.

Dr Gautam Bhansali, consultant physician Bombay hospital and coordinator for a private hospital during COVID-19 said that the cases have been surge due to rising number tests that are being carried out in recent days. As such, he contends that it will keep increasing for the next 10-15 days. Moreover, a second wave has already started across Maharashtra.

“There is no need to worry even though cases are increasing as we have increased our testing by almost 20-25% compared to which was done in January. We need to adhere to COVID norms and not step out until an emergency,” he said.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said “We can sustain this spike in cases because of our available medical infrastructure. Lockdown is not being planned in Mumbai, as it will bring all activities to a halt. Instead, we are going to increase the city’s bed capacity. Testing is being scaled up and vaccination is being accelerated.”

Dr Deepak Baid, the president of the Association of Medical Consultants, said the reason for the rise in numbers was that the asymptomatic patients were being asked to stay home. Currently, while there is a drop in the number of severe cases across the state, there are several asymptomatic patients who are not hospitalised but kept in mandatory home quarantine for 14 days.

“More than 80 per cent of the patients are asymptomatic and have been asked to be home- or institution-quarantined based on their priorities. Only 18 per cent of the patients need hospitalisation. But they are also discharged within seven days or once their reports are negative,” he said.

Experts have blamed both citizens as well as authorities for the steep rise in cases. People have become casual and are not serious about adhering to the COVID-19 protocols. “Also, authorities are failing to enforce rules, as we are witnessing people not maintaining social distance and wearing a mask. There seems to be no effort by authorities to curb this,” said one expert.