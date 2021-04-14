Break the chain: What comes under essential services in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Pune during 'janta curfew' in Maharashtra?

Owing to the rise in the massive cases in the COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray yesterday announced lockdown-like curbs to be imposed in the state. The newly announced curbs will stay in effect till May 1 beginning from April 14.
The curfew, which excludes restrictions on essential services, will come into effect from 8 pm on Wednesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said in his address via social media to people of the state.
Section 144 (prohibitory orders) of the Criminal Procedure Code will be in force till the "lockdown-like" restrictions are in place, Thackeray said.
"Unnecessary travel should be stopped. Non-emergency travel should be stopped," Thackeray said. "E-commerce will be only allowed for the delivery of essential goods and services. No religious, social, cultural or political functions allowed," the order further added.
Although imposition of the new curbs in the state has excluded several essential workers, services from the list, there have been certain norms issued for them.
What’s allowed during Maharashtras' 'Janata Curfew':
1) Hospitals, diagnostic centers, Clinics, vaccinations, Medical insurance offices, Pharmacies, Pharmaceutical companies, other medical and health services including supporting manufacturing and distribution units along with their dealers, transport and supply chain. Manufacturing and distribution of vaccines, sanitizers, masks, medical equipment, their ancillaries, raw material units and support services.
2) Veterinary Services/ Animal Care shelters and pet food shops
3) Groceries, Vegetables Shops, fruit vendors, dairies, bakeries, confectionaries, all type of food shops.
4) Cold Storage and Warehousing services
5) Public Transport: Airplanes, Trains, Taxis, Autos and public buses.
6) Services related to functioning of offices of Diplomats of various countries
7) Pre Monsoon Activities by local authorities
8) All Public Services by local authorities.
9) Reserve Bank of India and services designated by RBI as essential
10) All offices of SEBI recognized market infrastructure institutions such as Stock Exchanges, depositories, clearing corporations etc and other intermediaries registered with SEBI
11) Services required for restoration/ maintenance of telecom services
12) Transport of Goods
13) Water. Supply Services
14) Agriculture related activities and all allied activities required to ensure seamless continuity of the agricultural sector including availability of farming input, seeds, fertilizers, equipment's and repairs thereof.
15) Export — Import of all commodities
16) E-Commerce (only for the supply of essential goods and services)
17) Accredited Media
18) Petrol Pumps and Petroleum related products; including offshore/onshore production
19) All cargo services
20) Data Centers/ Cloud Services/ IT services supporting critical infrastructure and services
21) Government and Private Security Services 22) Electric and gas supply services 23) ATM's 24) Postal Services 25) Ports and related activities
26) Custom House Agents/ Licensed Multi Modal Transport Operators associated with movement of vaccines/ lifesaving drugs/ pharmaceutical products.
27) Units producing raw material/ packaging material for any essential services
28) Units that are engaged in production of materials for impending rainy season for individuals as well as for organisations
29) Any Services designated as essential services by local disaster management authority.
Prior to this announcement, the state had imposed a weekend lockdown and daily night curfews.
