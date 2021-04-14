Break the chain: What comes under essential services in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Pune during 'janta curfew' in Maharashtra?

Although imposition of the new curbs in the state has excluded several essential workers, services from the list, there have been certain norms issued for them.

What’s allowed during Maharashtras' 'Janata Curfew':

1) Hospitals, diagnostic centers, Clinics, vaccinations, Medical insurance offices, Pharmacies, Pharmaceutical companies, other medical and health services including supporting manufacturing and distribution units along with their dealers, transport and supply chain. Manufacturing and distribution of vaccines, sanitizers, masks, medical equipment, their ancillaries, raw material units and support services.

2) Veterinary Services/ Animal Care shelters and pet food shops

3) Groceries, Vegetables Shops, fruit vendors, dairies, bakeries, confectionaries, all type of food shops.

4) Cold Storage and Warehousing services

5) Public Transport: Airplanes, Trains, Taxis, Autos and public buses.

6) Services related to functioning of offices of Diplomats of various countries

7) Pre Monsoon Activities by local authorities

8) All Public Services by local authorities.

9) Reserve Bank of India and services designated by RBI as essential

10) All offices of SEBI recognized market infrastructure institutions such as Stock Exchanges, depositories, clearing corporations etc and other intermediaries registered with SEBI

11) Services required for restoration/ maintenance of telecom services

12) Transport of Goods

13) Water. Supply Services

14) Agriculture related activities and all allied activities required to ensure seamless continuity of the agricultural sector including availability of farming input, seeds, fertilizers, equipment's and repairs thereof.

15) Export — Import of all commodities

16) E-Commerce (only for the supply of essential goods and services)

17) Accredited Media

18) Petrol Pumps and Petroleum related products; including offshore/onshore production

19) All cargo services

20) Data Centers/ Cloud Services/ IT services supporting critical infrastructure and services

21) Government and Private Security Services 22) Electric and gas supply services 23) ATM's 24) Postal Services 25) Ports and related activities

26) Custom House Agents/ Licensed Multi Modal Transport Operators associated with movement of vaccines/ lifesaving drugs/ pharmaceutical products.

27) Units producing raw material/ packaging material for any essential services

28) Units that are engaged in production of materials for impending rainy season for individuals as well as for organisations

29) Any Services designated as essential services by local disaster management authority.

Prior to this announcement, the state had imposed a weekend lockdown and daily night curfews.