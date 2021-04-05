Break the chain: Builders gear up with safety measures for onsite workers as Maharashtra govt allows construction work to continue

The Maharashtra government in its April 4 issued guidelines to control covid-19 has allowed construction activities to continue in full swing unlike other activities. Following which builders have geared up with safety measures for its onsite construction workers.

On precautionary measures adopted, Vijay Khetan Group Director Anuj Khetan, said, 'We have arranged for hygienic boarding and lodging on site for our workers along with distribution of face masks and sanitizers. we have ensured to give paid leave to all the eligible workers for vaccination. Also, for the workers, we are getting RT PCR tests done as per the government guidelines. We are maintaining thorough sanitization at all our sites for the safety of our workers and stakeholders.''