Break the chain: Builders gear up with safety measures for onsite workers as Maharashtra govt allows construction work to continue

The Maharashtra government in its April 4 issued guidelines to control covid-19 has allowed construction activities to continue in full swing unlike other activities. Following which builders have geared up with safety measures for its onsite construction workers.
On precautionary measures adopted, Vijay Khetan Group Director Anuj Khetan, said, 'We have arranged for hygienic boarding and lodging on site for our workers along with distribution of face masks and sanitizers. we have ensured to give paid leave to all the eligible workers for vaccination. Also, for the workers, we are getting RT PCR tests done as per the government guidelines. We are maintaining thorough sanitization at all our sites for the safety of our workers and stakeholders.''
While the Poddar Group another real estate company has made an onsite kitchen arrangement for workers to provide adequate nutrition to them so that they can handle the second wave. Rohit Poddar, Managing Director, said,
"The impact of the second wave on real estate is yet to assessed but with the new guidelines, we will repeat the precautionary measures undertaken from last year to ensure the safety of the onsite workers."
While Manju Yagnik, Vice Chairperson, Nahar Group and Sr. V P, NAREDCO, Maharashtra has welcomed the State government’s decision to continue work on construction sites.
"The partial lockdown will ensure the workforce stays back and continues earning their daily wages, which was not the case in 2020. As a precautionary measure we have made it mandatory for the workforce on all our sites to maintain social distancing and wear face masks/shields alongside frequent sanitization. Also limited workforce at all our sites has been enforced keeping in mind the safety of our workers and their families," Yagnik stated.
The realty sector is the second largest employer in India after agriculture and expected to contribute 13 per cent to India’s GDP by 2025. Therefore, in this crucial time when country's economy largely has been affected the real estate is believed to give the much-required push to Indian economy.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)