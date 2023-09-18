Brazil Is Not Just About Football, Beaches, Bikinis, Says Dr Anil Kadakia |

Dr Anil Kadakia, 75, is a medical professional with a difference. He is a trained anaesthetist who has been part of several surgeries in all major hospitals of Mumbai. But what sets him apart is his passion to promote friendship between India and Brazil. He is a former honorary consul of Brazil in Mumbai and is the chairman emeritus of the Indo-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce. S Balakrishnan spoke to him about his work. Excerpts:

What drew you towards Brazil, a country so far away?

My family is into organic alcohol business. We import this product along with other goods from Brazil. It was but natural that I develop a relationship with Brazil. From my very first trip I realised what a huge potential Brazil had and how little we know about that Latin American country. Brazil is much more than football, beaches and bikinis. I met the Brazilian ambassador in New Delhi and offered several suggestions to not only improve IndoBrazilian trade but also people-to-people ties. This was around 1983. Since then trade between the two nations has increased by leaps and bounds. In recognition of my services I was appointed honorary consul of Brazil in Mumbai with powers to issue visas.

How did you take the ties to the next level?

The turning point was when the Brazilian president Fernando Henrique Cardoso was invited by our government to be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. I took the opportunity to invite him to Mumbai to meet captains of industry. I got to meet him on a one-to-one basis at the Taj, where I broached the idea of what is now called BRICS. He quickly realised the huge potential of such a grand alliance and today it is playing an important role in the comity of nations. The Brazilian government conferred the Order of Rio Branco, which is a high civilian honour, on me in 1997. The Brazilian ambassador personally came to Mumbai to hand over the certificate to me.

What are your plans?

Well, we have converted the Indo-Brazilian Society into a full-fledged chamber of commerce. The pandemic adversely affected us. But now we are bouncing back. The growing strength of BRICS has boosted our confidence and we have lined up an array of activities to bring India and Brazil closer to each other.

