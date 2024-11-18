 'Brainless CM': Revanth Reddy Slammed For 'PM Left Country Accepting Defeat' Remark Ahead Of Maharashtra Polls 2024; Video
'Brainless CM': Revanth Reddy Slammed For 'PM Left Country Accepting Defeat' Remark Ahead Of Maharashtra Polls 2024; Video

Today (Monday, November 18) is the last day for campaigning for the Maharashtra assembly elections. Voting for 288 assemblies in Maharashtra will take place on Wednesday, November 20 and results will be declared on November 23.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 12:40 PM IST
article-image
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy | ANI

Pune: Chief Minister of Telangana Revanth Reddy attracted criticism after he passed a statement on the BJP and PM Narendra Modi, who is in Brazil to attend G20 Leaders' Summit. 'Today is the last day for campaigning for Maharashtra assembly elections and PM Modi has left the country. This means PM Modi and BJP have accepted their defeat and left the battlefield," Reddy said during a media interaction. He is in Pune, campaigning for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

This loose statement by a sitting chief minister was not welcomed by people and Reddy is been slammed on social media. 'Is the campaigning for state election more important than G20 Summit and global relations?' netizens questioned Reddy.

Reacting clip of press interaction by CM Revanth Reddy posted on X by ANI, a user named Sreerama Villa said, "He doesnt' know why PM had to go out of the country. Firstly, he should be back in Telangana, where his caste survey gone horribly wrong, people are beating the officials...."

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy is one of the star campaigners for Congress for the poll-bound Maharashtra. Reddy termed the Mahayuti leaders including CM Eknath Shinde and DCM Ajit Pawar and Ashok Chavan as betrayers and said that they have become slaves of Gujarat and people of Maharashtra should teach them lessons in the ensuing elections.

Addressing a public meeting in Bhokar assembly constituency in Nanded district, Reddy recalled the bravery of Marathas and asked the voters to defeat the leaders who backstabbed their own masters to achieve political goals.

article-image

Polling In Maharashtra

The ensuing state assembly election is the second direct contest between the Mahayuti and MVA after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The high-voltage election campaigns have reached its last stage now. Today is the last day for campaigning for the Maharashtra assembly elections. As per the model code of conduct implemented by election commission of India, the candidates have to stop the election campaigning 48 hours before the polling.

The voting for the 288 assemblies in Maharashtra will be held on Wednesday, November 20 and the results will be declared on November 23.

