BPT Building Flat Fraud: Cops To Search For Documents To Prove Their Ownership | Representational Image

In the matter wherein Kalachowki police booked 11 people for allegedly duping a freelance art director to the tune of Rs 30 lakh by assuring him a flat in the Cotton Green area, the Bombay High Court accepted the anticipatory bail plea applied by three of the 11 accused. In their plea, the trio alleged that the police falsely implicated them in the case.

Even as the police claimed to be the natural owner as the tenant of the property, the court said the building is owned by the Bombay Port Trust and the applicants hold the leasehold rights.

In the FIR registered in April, Suresh Gaikwad, his mother Kusum Gaikwad and their partner Devidayal Gupta were charged for cheating. Gupta introduced the complainant, Hitesh Khuman, to Gaikwad who wanted to sell his flat in Lakshmi Building at Zakaria Bandar Road in Cotton Green. Gaikwad took Rs30 lakh, allegedly without giving the house or the money back. Khuman in the FIR said that he later discovered that the building belonged to Port Trust and the premises were under the possession of the police.

Before the police could arrest Gaikwad and Gupta, they applied for anticipatory bail. They said that the FIR was premeditated at the behest of the complainant and the police, who have been allegedly residing in the building for over 50 years. Gaikwad and Gupta’s plea called the police “trespassers”, which was accepted by the court.

Read Also Mumbai News: Wockhardt Hospital In Mira Road Gets Bomb Threat Email

Advocate Chandrabhushan Shukla, representing Gaikwad and Gupta, said they will be initiating legal action against the Kalachowki police officials for “unlawfully occupying the premises and will take several steps to reclaim it”.

The Kalachowki police are currently tight-lipped about the matter. However, police sources have revealed that their new plan of action is to find out documents they signed with the BPT which will prove them as natural owners. The court has asked Gaikwad and Gupta to cooperate with the police in the interrogation.