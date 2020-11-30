Boy leaves home after mom's scolding, traced in three hours

A nine-year-old boy, resident of Kandivali (W) was rescued by police in a matter of three hours after he ran away from his house. Police said that the minor boy was upset after his mother scolded him for not completing the homework, following which he left the house on pretext of going to a class and was found wandering on the streets.

According to police, as the pandemic induced lockdown has compelled schools to go for online-learning, the teachers and parents have been pushing children to make up for the academics by completing homework and assignments. The mother of this nine-year-old boy also did the same thing, but scolded him harshly for not keeping up with the academics.

Being hurt by his mother's harshness, the boy left the house on pretext of going to a class and abandoned his bag midway, following which he began wandering on the roads. When the boy did not return after a long time, his parents approached the police and a missing complaint was lodged. Police began the probe and went to the boy's class, only to find out he never went there, following which the CCTV camera footage was scrutinized, wherein police saw the boy throwing off his bag.

After a search of three hours, the boy was found wandering near Shankar Lane in Kandivali (W), and brought to the police station. Upon ensuring his whereabouts, the boy told police that he was kidnapped by two uncles who sedated him with chloroform. Police then told the boy that he had thrown his bag and left, after which he confessed of running away from home.

Kandivali Police counselled him and made him realise how his parents were worried sick, after which he was handed over to his parents safely.