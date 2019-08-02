Boy demands police take action against dad for not letting him study

JAMNER: Usually parents complain, their children do not study and are distracted by cellpohones, television and other reasons. In one of the rare cases, a 12-year-old has rushed to the police asking them to book his father for not allowing him to study.

Ajay Lakshman Kumavat, 12, has gone to the Jamner police station. Ajay lives with his parents and two siblings. His mother is an agricultural labourer and father a carpenter.

Ajay, his brother and sister study at Jamner’s Shingole ashram school. Fed up of the trouble the father gives the family, Ajay ran in his shorts and banyan in heavy rains to the police to complain.

"My father does not allow me to study and picks on us constantly. Moreover, he also beats my mother," Ajay complained. The police were taken aback with Ajay's persistence and they first asked him preliminary questions, his name, residence and so on.

Irritated with the questioning, Ajay asked the policemen where does their senior sit. At this time, the senior inspector, Pradeep Ingale walked to the group asking what was the cause for the commotion.

Seeing Ajay, Ingale took the boy in his cabin to give him a patient hearing. After listening to Ajay's complain, Ingale called the Kumavats to the police station and gave them an earful.

Ingale was moved by Ajay's story and the fact he had run to the police station barefooted, in shorts and banyan. Moved by his hunger to study, Ingale took him to the local market and purchased new clothes and chappals for Ajay.