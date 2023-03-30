Bow and arrow have been stolen but Lord Ram is with me: Uddhav Thackeray | Office of UT/ Twitter

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday slammed his political opponents during a meeting with party workers at his residence, Matoshree.

Referring to the Supreme Court’s decision to hand over the party’s election symbol to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Thackeray said although his “bow and arrow have been stolen, Lord Ram is with me”.

“It is Lord Ram’s blessing that we are standing here together”

He expressed gratitude to party workers for coming all the way from Ramtek, in Vidharbha, to Matoshree on foot. “It is Lord Ram’s blessing that we are standing here together.”

युवा-परिवर्तन की आवाज संघटनेचे अध्यक्ष निहाल पांडे यांनी पक्षप्रमुख श्री. उद्धवसाहेब ठाकरे यांच्या समर्थनार्थ राम मंदिर (रामटेक) ते मातोश्री (कलानगर) दरम्यान आयोजित केलेल्या महाभारत यात्रेची सांगता आज झाली. यावेळी त्यांनी रामटेक येथून आणलेला भगवा ध्वज पक्षप्रमुख श्री. उद्धवसाहेब… pic.twitter.com/aUDBXZcyiF — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) March 30, 2023

“Saving democracy is not only my work or it is not only for me. This fight is for us and for the next generations. Vanar Sena was there to build the Ram Setu, but there was a squirrel too. If we all come together we can burn Lanka?” Uddhav said referring to the island fortress capital of asura king Ravan in the epic Ramayan.