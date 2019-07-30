Boulder near Bhor Ghat delays express trains for three hours

Mumbai: On Monday afternoon, long distance trains witnesed yet another delay when a boulder fell on the track near Bhor Ghat between Palasdhari and Thakurwadi, which resulted in bunching of trains.

The trains, such as Chennai Express, Trivandrum Express and Sinhagad Express were delayed for more than three hours and were diverted on middle line.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 4.25pm on Monday, when a boulder came down rolling on the railway tracks, leading to the delay of several trains, causing inconvenience to passengers.

Four long-distance trains, which were stuck due to the boulder fall, included Trivandrum Express (16331) near Palasdhari area, (11073) Lokamanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)- Chennai Express at Karjat Yard, (11041) Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Chennai Express was stuck on Karjat station and Sinhagad Express (11009) at Bhivpuri.

Due to the bunching of trains and the restoration work four express trains stopped on the said locations for more than 2.30 hours. Around 6pm, the boulder was removed from the track, and line was declared safe for operations.