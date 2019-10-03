Borivli woman hangs self after a domestic spat

Mumbai: A 29-year-old housewife hanged herself from the ceiling fan on Wednesday in Borivli (W). Jyoti Avsarkar is suspected to have killed herself after constant domestic disputes with her mother-in-law, said police, as no suicide note was recovered from the spot. Jyoti's one-year-old daughter and partially handicapped father-in-law were present in the house at the time of incident. Borivli Police have registered an accidental death report (ADR).

Jyoti lived with her husband, her child and in-laws. Ever since the couple's marriage five years ago, relations between Jyoti and her mother-in-law were strained and they would often argue. Earlier this week, the duo had another fight, after which Jyoti was disturbed. On Wednesday afternoon, when her husband had gone to work and her mother-in-law was running some errands, she hanged herself with a dupatta from the ceiling fan in the kitchen.

Shortly after, her daughter came crawling towards her and clung to her, said a police source. Jyoti's father-in-law, who is partially handicapped and bedridden, saw Jyoti hanging in the kitchen and dragged himself towards the elevator to alert others. Jyoti's mother-in-law, who was in the neighbourhood, also found out and rushed home with her younger son. They immediately rushed her to the hospital, where Jyoti was declared dead on arrival.

Borivli Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and have not recovered a suicide note. Police have recorded statements of all the witnesses. Police are awaiting the post-mortem report.