Borivali man duped of Rs 2.2 lakh on the pretext of getting a second-hand SUV

Mumbai: A Borivali resident was duped of Rs 2.17 lakh, after he fell prey to a conman posing as an army official and wired the money to buy a second-hand SUV. Police have booked an unidentified accused and are investigating the matter.

According to police, earlier this month, a businessman was looking to buy a SUV car and was surfing on the internet. While surfing, he came across an offer, where an 'ex-army' official was selling his Scorpio car. The seller sent the pictures of the car, which the complainant liked. To go through with the deal, the seller asked him to wire a token amount of Rs 2.17 lakh, after which they can proceed with the remaining payment and give possession of the vehicle.

The complainant walked into the trap and wired an amount of Rs 2.17 lakh through netbanking into the seller's account. After the money transfer, when the complainant called him to enquire about the remaining payment, he found that the phone was switched off. After several attempts to contact the seller went in vain, the complainant realised he was duped and approached police.

Borivli Police said, a case of cheating has been registered and the unidentified accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. While no arrests have been made till now, police are investigating the matter and are following the trail of the money to identify the accused.