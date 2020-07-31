Mumbai: Borivali cop rushes to rescue a woman who jumped into the Dahisar river

Amid incessant rains in the suburbs on Thursday, a beat constable attached to Borivali's Kasturba Road Police Station successfully rescued a 21 year old woman from drowning in the Dahisar river. Constable Abhimaan More, reportedly jumped into the river to save the life of the woman struggling in 30-feet deep water

According to locals, the woman identified as Snehal Kamsherkar, had recently lost her husband who succumbed to Covid-19. "She was in trauma since the past few days after her husband's death. Suddenly on Thursday she tried to kill herself by jumping in the river. One of our neighbours called the police," said a local resident on the condition of anonymity.

The incident reported near Sanjay Gandhi National Park on Western Express Highway at Borivali east, happened at around 11.30 am. A few pedestrians and local residents raised an alarm that a woman had allegedly jumped in or fallen into the swollen river near the SGNP side of the Dahisar river.

A wireless SOS message at Kasturba Road Police Station was relayed to the Daulat Nagar Police Beat Chowky. Following which beat constable on duty, More rushed to the spot near the river and jumped from the bridge into the Mithi river, swam to the struggling woman and managed to reach her.

"He successfully brought her to the shore with our Mumbai Fire Brigade team which had reached the spot by that time. More has reached the spot first and alerted the fire brigade too. The rescue operation was carried out in the open water with the help of life jackets, rope manila and ladder. More and MFB team successfully helped the woman out alive" said Prabhat Rahangdale, chief officer, Mumbai Fire Brigade. It took 35 minutes for the team to rescue the woman.

After being rescued, Kamsherkar, was rushed to a nearby private Mohit Hospital in Borivali east where she was treated and later discharged.

Meanwhile Mumbai received moderate to heavy rainfall from Morning till late afternoon. "Mumbai and around is very likely to see very good rain in the first week of August. Konkan region to be watched please." tweeted K S Hosalikar, deputy director general of IMD western region.

Hosaikar and IMD Mumbai have predicted a heavy rain (watch out alert) for Mumbai city and suburbs on August 1, and moderate to heavy rainfall alert thereafter till August 5 in and around Mumbai.