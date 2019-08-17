Bootlegging dons holy avatar in Yavatmal

Yavatmal: Bootlegging has a new avatar -- it has found god, to be more precise, the feet of divinity, in order to thrive. People are storing and selling illicit liquor stored in secret cavities under the sanctum sanctorum at home or at work or their business in Yavatmal, Chandrapur, the only district of Maharashtra, where there is prohibition.

To avoid constantly moving idols around or lifting these, actions which arouse suspicion, bootleggers have come up with an innovative idea. They have constructed water tanks under the sanctum sanctorum, where police and the excise department would never dream of looking. Then, they connect the motor of the watercooler to the electric supply. Sachin Ingle is one such 'innovator'.

In Yavatmal's Jaamwakdi, Ingle had dug a 3-foot basement, where he installed plastic tanks with a motor. He then covered the hole carefully to ensure there was no giveaway odour of the alcohol. The area was covered with bricks and gunny bags. Then he placed a drum on top of this arrangement. The drum was connected to the tanks with a pipe and the motor from the water cooler was used to help draw the booze from the tanks into the drum.

He would serve customers the liquor in glasses, which he would promptly wash and put away so as to hoodwink the authorities.

He stored the extra stock of liquor in another drum in the same basement which was located under the 'sanctum sanctorum' in his house. Authorities raided his place a couple of times unsucessfully. But this time they received a tip-off about where Ingle's hoard was located and were able to raid his premises and bust the operation.