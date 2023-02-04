Booster dose helps develop more antibodies, reveals BMC's second phase of sixth serosurvey

Representative image | (Photo by Sujit Jaiswal / AFP)

The sero prevalence rate among frontline and healthcare workers is 99.9% irrespective of the number of Covid vaccine doses administered. This was revealed by the second phase report of the BMC’s sixth serosurvey. In this phase, 2,733 healthcare and frontline workers participated in equal numbers.

𝗧𝗵𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗱𝗼𝘀𝗲𝘀 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗯𝗼𝗱𝗶𝗲𝘀

A senior official said that those who have taken precautionary doses have more antibodies than those who have taken only two vaccine doses.

Unlike the previous serosurveys, for the first time the sixth serosurvey is being conducted over nine months to find out if antibodies produced against Covid-19 have waned.

𝗧𝗵𝗶𝗿𝗱 𝗱𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗽𝘀 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝗳𝘂𝗿𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱

BMC’s Executive Health Officer Dr Mangala Gomare said the findings show that the third dose helps to provide further protection against Covid-19. “As 99.9% were found seropositive, they have antibodies because of vaccination or natural infection. Everyone needs to take a booster dose,” she said.