'Bonded slavery': Opposition attacks Centre after I-T conducts raids on Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's properties

Shiv Sena leader and MP Priyanka Chaturvedi reacting on the raids conducted by I-T today, hopes that the department of the country is saved from bonded slavery status soon. The MP's remark comes after the IT department today conducted raids at filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap and actress Taapsee Pannu's home today. The department also conducted searches at Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhashish Sarkar, and filmmaker Vikas Bahl and over 26 locations in Mumbai and Pune.

While the raids have triggered politicians Priyanka Chaturvedi, Tejashwi Yadav, in a scathing attack the leaders have slammed the I-T department and the central government. Priyanka Chaturvedi took a jibe at the IT department and said, "Hope the Income Tax department of our country, is saved from bonded slavery status soon. Same wishes for ED and CBI too."