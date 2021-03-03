'Bonded slavery': Opposition attacks Centre after I-T conducts raids on Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's properties

Shiv Sena leader and MP Priyanka Chaturvedi reacting on the raids conducted by I-T today, hopes that the department of the country is saved from bonded slavery status soon. The MP's remark comes after the IT department today conducted raids at filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap and actress Taapsee Pannu's home today. The department also conducted searches at Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibhashish Sarkar, and filmmaker Vikas Bahl and over 26 locations in Mumbai and Pune.
While the raids have triggered politicians Priyanka Chaturvedi, Tejashwi Yadav, in a scathing attack the leaders have slammed the I-T department and the central government. Priyanka Chaturvedi took a jibe at the IT department and said, "Hope the Income Tax department of our country, is saved from bonded slavery status soon. Same wishes for ED and CBI too."
On the other hand, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has accused the government of employing the IT, CBI, ED to conduct raids on vocal & upright political rivals for their character assassination. He also termed the centre as 'Nazi government' for chasing social activists, journalists and artists. Here is his tweet.
Soon after the raids, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore reacted and said, "Why (Union Finance Minister) Nirmala Sitharaman is so predictable? It's sad story for the I-T department, it has become so one sided and political too."
As per an IT department source, multiple teams of the agency sleuths were carrying out searches at over 30 locations in Mumbai and Pune, including the premises of the Phantom Films and former partner of Phantom Films Madhu Mantena. Another I-T department official revealed that the searches are going on at the premises of these Bollywood personalities in connection with some "tax evasion" matter.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)