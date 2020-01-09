Bombay High Court: Youths teaching nation to make voice stronger by peaceful protests

Mumbai: Silent protests make your voice stronger and one should learn it from the youths staging protests across the city, the Bombay High Court said on Wednesday.

The reference to the recent JNU violence against the students was made while pulling up activists protesting the use of Shivaji Park for public or political functions.

A bench of Justices Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari and Riyaz Chagla added the courts cannot function as a ‘watchman’ to monitor the use of Shivaji Park.

The remarks were made while dealing with a plea by NGO Wecom Trust on whether the site was a playground or a recreation ground and if it can be used for any purpose other than sports.

“If the government being the trustee of the ground thinks it can be used for other activities too, then, we fail to understand as to why should this court interfere? We cannot function as a watchman,” Justice Dharmadhikari observed.

“Nowadays, members of civil society have started staging peaceful protests. It appears they have realised protesting peacefully makes their voice stronger. The younger generation is teaching us that. All the seniors should learn it,” Justice Dharmadhikari remarked.

The bench was referring to the series of protests held in the city for the last month, especially the recent at the Gateway, wherein thousands gathered to protest the brutal violence against the students at the JNU.

During the hearing, the bench opined activists must be clear and reasonable in challenging any issue. Activists usually do not challenge permissions granted to use the ground for activities related to kids or senior citizens.

“But if the ground is given for any government function or police parade, then it is illegal,” the bench asked.

The petition by Wecom Trust is pending since years and was heard last year when the activists had challenged the permission to the swearing-in of CM Thackeray.

Responding to an earlier query, the civic body on Wednesday informed the bench it did not receive any complaints of noise pollution or any other nature.