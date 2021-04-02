Bombay High Court to pronounce order on Param Bir Singh's plea on April 5

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court is expected to pronounce its verdict on the petition filed by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, seeking a detailed probe against state home minister Anil Deshmukh, in the alleged extortion racket, on Monday.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni had reserved its orders on Wednesday after hearing Singh, the state and other petitioners for more than six hours.

The plea filed by Singh primarily seeks a thorough probe by an independent agency like the CBI. There are other pleas filed by some activists and citizens seeking a court-monitored probe or a probe by a retired HC or Supreme Court judge.

The bench's verdict would be on a limited point i.e. the preliminary objection raised by the state through Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni.

The AG has raised objection to the maintainability of Singh's PIL on the ground that a probe by the CBI cannot be ordered in absence of an FIR. He also argued that since the trigger for this PIL was Singh's transfer, thus, it was a service matter and a PIL could not be entertained on the same. He argued that Singh, being an interested party could not seek such reliefs.