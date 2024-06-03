Bombay High Court To Hear Bar Owners’ Plea Against Excise Department Action On June 5

Bombay High Court | File pic

Mumbai: The Bombay high court has issued notices to State government on petitions by two bar and restaurant owners challenging action by the excise department alleging that the same was “high handed” following the Porsche car accident in Pune on May 19 which killed two persons.

Over six petitions were filed last week by bar and restaurant establishments challenging the action by the state excise department. The HC had, however, refused to grant urgent hearing and asked the advocates to mention the pleas on Monday.

On Monday, Advocate Veena Thadani, appearing for Drumbeat hotel in Mumbai and Gopal Ashram in Thane, mentioned the petitions before a vacation bench headed by Justices Kamal Khata which kept it for hearing on June 5.

She sought urgent hearing saying that after the Pune accident, the excise departments was suspending their licenses her in Mumbai citing minor issues like not producing certain documents.

The petitions have claimed that inspector from the excise department visited the place last month and found a few breaches. They claimed that without giving them a hearing, the department had suspended their licence. They were asked to keep their establishments closed till they are given a personal hearing.

They approached the Excise Commissioner who orally refused to stay the suspension order. Hence, they approached the HC contending that keeping the establishment would lead to heavy losses since it is his only source of income.

On May 19, a minor boy driving a Porsche car rammed into two techies killing them. The boy was found to be drinking alcohol at a pub before the incident. Since then, action has been initiated against several establishments serving liquor to minors or for breaching other norms as well.

At Least four other similar petitions have been filed, including by one Goodluck Bar and Restaurant on Belasis Road in Mumbai Central. Its plea stated, “the State Excise Department seems to have swung into action and is targeting restaurants and bars in order to portray as if a crackdown has been initiated on all Restaurants and Bars, in view of the unfortunate drunk-driving accident case that has occurred in Pune”.