Bombay High Court to get 4 more judges

Mumbai: The President has notified the appointments of four judges for Bombay HC. He has ordered the four to assume office with immediate effect.
With the appointments of these four judges, the existing strength of HC judges would now become 68, less than the sanctioned strength of 94 judges for Bombay, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Goa HC bench.
The new judges — Avinash Gharote, Nitin Suryawanshi, Anil Kilor and Milind Jadhav — would soon be sworned in so that they assume their offices.They are appointed for two years from the day they assume offices. Next year, eight judges will retire. The strength may dip to 60.
