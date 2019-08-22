Bombay High Court to get 4 more judges

Mumbai: The President has notified the appointments of four judges for Bombay HC. He has ordered the four to assume office with immediate effect.

With the appointments of these four jud­ges, the existing strength of HC judges would now become 68, less than the sanctioned strength of 94 judges for Bombay, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Goa HC bench.

The new judges — Avinash Gha­rote, Nitin Suryawanshi, Anil Kilor and Milind Jadhav — would soon be sworn­ed in so that they assu­me their offices.They are appoin­t­ed for two years from the day they assume offices. Next year, eight judges will retire. The strength may dip to 60.