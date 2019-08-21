Bombay High Court to decide if BMC lapse led to Kurla fire

MuMBAI: The Bombay High Court said on Tuesday that it would decide whether negligence on the part of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) contributed to the fire at Hotel City Kinara in suburban Kurla in 2015.

The fire had claimed eight lives. A division bench of Justices Akil Kureshi and S J Kathawalla said it would also decide whether a compensation should be given to the families of the deceased.

A fire broke out at the hotel on October 16, 2015. Seven of the victims were students aged between 18-20 years. The eighth victim was a 31-year-old engineer from Virar near Mumbai.

Parents of the victims moved the high court against the Lokayukta's February 2017 order which dismissed their complaint seeking a probe. A compensation of Rs 1 lakh each had been paid, the Lokayukta noted in the order.