Bombay High Court tells resident: Just have fun, do not feel humiliated

Mumbai: Observing that jokes are made on every community, the Bombay High Court on Friday dismissed a petition, which sought a ban on the use of phrase "Alibaug se aya hai kya?" The HC said people should not feel humiliated by such jokes and must instead enjoy the same.

A bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Nitin Jamdar junked the plea filed by Rajendra Thakur, resident of Mapgaon, Alibaug. He had claimed that his sentiments are hurt every time he hears the phrase “Alibaug se aaya hai kya?” This colloquialism is often used to address someone considered naive or a fool.

On Friday, when the matter was taken up for hearing, CJ Nandrajog said, “There are so many jokes on almost every community. Some of them are the Santa Banta ones, the jokes on Madrasis, North Indians etc.”

"We think that such jokes are only meant for enjoyment and not to hurt sentiments. So just have fun and do not feel humiliated," CJ Nandrajog remarked.

According to Thakur, this phrase is ‘derogatory and humiliating’ and thus there must be a permanent ban on usage of the phrase. Thakur, the son of a former Congress lawmaker, had said in his plea, "This phrase always has an adverse emotional impact on citizens of Alibaug.”

Notably, Alibaug is a famous tourist destination, over 90 km away from Mumbai. This phrase is used almost by everyone, especially in Maharashtra.

The phrase has also been used in some Bollywood films. Thakur mentioned his petition before a bench of Chief Justice Naresh Patil and Justice Nitin Jamdar earlier this week.

He urged the bench to issue directions to the Maharashtra government to ban the use of this phrase. Highlighting the use of the phrase in films and Television shows, Thakur sought a direction to ensure that no TV show, film or documentary is given a censor certificate if it has any dialogue which includes this phrase.

At this, CJ Nandrajog said, "But we do not find anything derogatory in this phrase. Thus, there is no point in continuing this petition."

Thakur had in his plea claimed that the phrase shows citizens of Alibaug in poor light as it portrays them as “illiterate" and neglects the fact that the district has many good schools. He emphasised their district also has a higher literacy rate.

“Alibaug is bestowed with natural and scenic beauty. In spite of having such a rich background filled with history, culture, industry, tourism, medical facilities and educational institutions, it is highly objectionable to ridicule people of Alibaug by projecting them as illiterate,” Thakur had claimed.