Bombay High Court takes call on illegal structures

The Bombay High Court on Thursday took cognizance of the recent tragic incident of building collapse in Bhiwandi district, wherein 40 people died, terming it a "very serious" issue. Taking up a suo moto PIL on the issue, the HC has put on notice all the municipal corporations of Maharashtra, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni issued notices to the BMC, the civic bodies of Navi Mumbai, Thane and Bhiwandi-Nizampura, along with other corporations.

The judges have asked the civic authorities and the Maharashtra government to file their replies spelling out the steps or measures taken till date against illegal constructions and also the plan of action they propose to initiate in future.

The bench was dealing with an unrelated matter concerning an illegal building in Bhiwandi.

While hearing the matter, CJ Datta said, "A building has collapsed in Bhiwandi and several innocent people have lost their lives in the tragic incident. We are told that the situation is worst in Mumbai."

"Thus, we put all the corporations in Maharashtra and also the state government, on notice. All the authorities have to file a response to our notice by the next hearing," the CJ told the state's advocate general, Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, who was present before the judges through video conferencing.

The AG, while seeking some time, assured the bench that a detailed affidavit would be filed.

The matter will be taken up for hearing in due course.