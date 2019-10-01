Bombay High Court slams TMC

Thane: The Bombay HC on Monday slammed the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) for allowing the cutting of over 3,800 trees for various private and public development projects. The HC has clearly directed TMC not to touch a single tree till the next date of hearing, scheduled to be held later this week.

Activist Rohit Joshi had moved the HC challenging the permissions granted by the Tree Authority of the TMC in a meeting held on May 22, 2019, to cut a total of 3,800 trees for public and private developmental projects.

These include nods granted to cut 1,023 trees for Kasarvadavali-Ghatkopar-Wada­la Metro 4, which had been already stayed by HC, last week while hearing the Metro 4 matter.

In the instant matter, the counsel appearing for Joshi, informed a bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Bharati Dangre that the TMC did not upload any copy of the decision taken by its TA to cut down 3,800 trees in the city to pave way for the Metro IV line as well as other development projects. Irked over the conduct of the TMC, CJ Nadarajog stayed the permissions granted by the TA to cut down trees.

“Let the authorities file a detailed reply to this petition within a period of three days. Till then, the authorities will not touch a single tree,” CJ Nandrajog ordered.

After the orders, Joshi said, “Despite thousands of objections raised by citizens against the tree felling decision, a mandatory public hearing stipulated by the Tree Act was not conducted by the TA, thus depriving citizens of a right to record their grievances.”