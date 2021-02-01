Bombay High Court seeks report from jail authorities on Indrani's medical condition

The Bombay High Court on Monday sought a report from jail authorities in Mumbai on a medical condition of Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in Sheena Bora murder case, and also directed the CBI to file an affidavit in response to the bail plea filed by her.

Mukerjea, who is lodged at the Byculla Womens' prison here since her arrest in August 2015, had approached the high court seeking bail on medical grounds and on the basis of merit (of the case).

Justice P D Naik on Monday directed the Byculla prison to submit a report on Mukerjea's medical condition on February 22. The HC also directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is the prosecuting agency in the case, to file an affidavit to the petition filed by Mukerjea, also on the same date.

Mukerjea in her plea claimed there was no concrete evidence against her in the case in which she is accused of killing her own daughter.

The prosecution's case is that Mukerjea, along with her former husbands Sanjeev Khanna and Peter Mukerjea, had killed Sheena Bora, who was born of her previous relationship, in the year 2012.

Peter Mukerjea was granted bail in February 2020 by the high court.