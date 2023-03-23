Bombay High Court reserves order on Salman Khan's plea challenging summons in 2019 criminal intimidation case

The Bombay High Court has reserved order in a plea by Bollywood actor Salman Khan challenging summons issued to him in a complaint filed by a journalist Ashok Pandey, in 2019 alleging criminal intimidation.

High court reserved order in Salman Khan case

Justice Bharati Dangre reserved the order after hearing advocates for Khan and Pandey. During the hearing, Justice Dangre remarked that no one was above the law, neither Salman Khan, nor the press person. While Pandey's advocate was opposing Khan's petition, justice Dangre remarked: "Let people have their own privacy, Mr counsel, whether it is a an actor, a lawyer or judge."

Challenging the initiation of criminal proceedings against Khan, his counsel said that no case of threat or intimidation was made out against the actor. Last year, the HC had stayed the summons issued to Khan.

Salman has challenged the criminal proceedings

Khan has challenged the criminal proceedings issued against them by Andheri metropolitan magistrate on March 22, 2022. The magistrate had summoned the duo.

In his complaint addressed to the DN Nagar police station, the scribe had alleged that Khan had snatched away his mobile phone while cycling on the streets of Mumbai when media persons had started clicking his photos. The actor had allegedly entered into an argument and threatened him.

Magistrate issued summons based on the complaint

Based on the complaint, the magistrate issued summons and initiated criminal proceedings observing, “Keeping in view the self-speaking material on record, positive police report…and other material on record, there are sufficient grounds to proceed against the accused persons.” Khan challenged this order before the HC