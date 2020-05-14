Bombay High Court relief for 'poojari' booked for defying lockdown rules and pelting stones on cops

The police accordingly registered a case against 44 villagers including the priest - Shivputra Shirgan for defying lockdown rules and obstructing the public authorities from functioning. The cops had also booked 100 unknown persons in the case and had meanwhile arrested 22 of the 44 villagers named in the FIR.

Apprehending that he might get arrested, the priest Shirgan moved a bench of Justice Sadhana Jadhav seeking anticipatory bail. Before Justice Jadhav, Shirgan highlighted the fact that he was summoned by the Panch Committee of the Wagdari village for performing pooja.

And accordingly, he performed the pooja of the chariot that carried the god, and claimed to have obliged the Panch Committee of the temple. Having considered all the contentions, Justice Jadhav said, "The applicant (Shirgan) is 65 years old.

Prima facie, there is no material to show that Shirgan had quarreled with the police or had pelted stones at the police." "Therefore, prima facie, I am of the opinion that there is no material to indicate that Shirgan's custodial interrogation is warranted.

Considering his age as well as the fact that no overt act is attributed to him, I think he deserves ad-interim relief," Justice Jadhav ruled. The bench accordingly granted him relief, with a directive to pay Rs 10,000 towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.