Bombay High Court refuses relief for man questioning BMC circular on cremation of bodies

He highlighted that the circular prohibits burial of Muslim community members afflicted with coronavirus. Having considered the contentions, Justice Sayed held that the circular does not prevent the burial of the dead bodies of any minority community.

"It prima facie appears from the circular that it does not prevent the burial of the dead body of any minority community person afflicted with COVID-19 as sought to be suggested by Khan," Justice Sayed held.

"There is no instance mentioned in the petition that the dead body of any minority community person afflicted with COVID-19 has been cremated instead of being buried," Justice Sayed noted.