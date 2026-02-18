Bombay High Court Raps Navy Over Colaba High-Rise Near Defence Base |

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday chided naval authorities for allegedly “sleeping” over a construction dispute, questioning how a 23-storey building was allowed to rise within roughly 250 metres of a defence installation in Colaba without timely action.

A bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Abhay Mantri said the delay would be reflected in its order, remarking that officers appeared inactive for “two-three years” before raising objections. Counsel for the naval authority contended that concerns were flagged to the civic body in July 2025 but it did not receive any response.

Defence Security Paramount

Stressing that defence considerations were paramount, the bench said, “These are defence forces. Because of them we are alive. We will not take security issue lightly,” while adding that the navy “should be more vigilant” and conduct regular patrolling. At the same time, the court indicated it was attempting to craft a “workable” interim arrangement balancing competing equities.

Petition By INS Shikra

The dispute stems from a petition by the Commanding Officer of INS Shikra challenging the high-rise near the naval air station. On February 16, the court temporarily halted site activity citing urgent security concerns ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit.

Construction Height Proposal

On a court query, petitioner’s advocate, RV Govilkar, said that construction up to 53.5 metres would be “okay” with them.

To this, the court suggested that construction up to roughly 53 metres could proceed at the developer’s own risk, with strict disclosure to buyers. “If we find the building is bad, it will be demolished,” the bench warned. It added that it would record the developer’s refusal to give an undertaking and would not permit arguments later based on the structure having been completed or third-party rights being created.

2011 Circular Cited

Govilkar relied on a 2011 circular to argue that construction near defence establishments required prior permission and said the navy’s concerns would persist so long as the structure stood. He emphasised protection of the “line of sight”, cautioning that sensitive areas could be exposed through technology even if not visible to the naked eye.

Developer Counters Allegations

Senior advocate Janak Dwarkadas, for the developer, argued that the applicable guidelines only required authorities to object within a specified distance and did not mandate a no-objection certificate in the present case. “There has to be reasonable, justifiable reasons for raising security objections,” he submitted.

He also pointed out that over 220 slums existed within 20 metres from the defence establishment, to which the naval authorities had not raised any objections.

Height And Vigilance

Govilkar stressed that the height of the structure mattered and “line of sight should be protected”.

To this, the judges reiterated that the naval authorities should have been more alert to the constructions coming up in its vicinity.

Warning To Civic Officials

The court also warned that if it found the officers of the municipal corporation acting “hand in glove” with the developer, it could order prosecution of responsible officials.

Orders On Friday

The bench has asked the parties to file short written notes and said further orders would follow on Friday.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/