Bombay High Court Raps Lawyers For Misleading Court To 'Please Clients'

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court came down heavily on two lawyers who tried to mislead the court to “please their client” while remarking that the act not only degraded the (legal) profession but was also a serious concern.

Justice SG Mehare noted, “This is an example of degrading the legal profession. One can understand from this case how much the litigant overpowered the profession, and law practitioners are providing result-oriented services to please the client without bothering about their career. The level of misleading the court also reached the zenith. It’s a matter of serious concern.” The justice also remarked that even junior lawyers, who have just entered the profession, are resorting to such practice.

Justice Mehare made the observations while hearing a bail plea by one Lakhan Misal who was arrested in 2020 on attempt to murder charge. It was revealed during the hearing that instead of an affidavit by the injured or the complainant, an affidavit was filed by one witness giving no objection to grant of bail. The counsel for the accused, Abhaysinh Bhosle, had received the affidavit copy in advance.

The injured was kept in the dark, says court

“It was a misleading attempt of the counsels and the accused to secure bail. The eyewitness and the applicant were in a live-in relationship. Therefore, a clear inference can be drawn that he sent her to his counsel to swear in the affidavit. The injured was kept in the dark,” the court added.

It was further revealed that the counsel for the accused is senior to the counsel appearing for the eyewitness, and they are practising together. “This was the level of practice to mislead the court to please the client. Though the learned counsel for the applicant explained that it was his inadvertent mistake, the facts do not support him,” the court averred. The junior lawyer appears to have unnecessarily brought trouble, it added.

“Clear misconduct” on the part of the lawyers

Noting that it was a “clear misconduct” on the part of the lawyers, the HC referred their case to the Disciplinary Committee of the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa (BCMG). However, later the lawyers tendered an unconditional apology and requested the judge to recall the observations and order to the BCMG.

Considering the “unconditional apology” and the “future of the junior lawyer”, the HC recalled its order asking BCMG to take action, but refused to expunge the observations.