Bombay High Court raises concern over 'pathetic' MAT

Mumbai: With the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) -- authorised to resolve disputes pertaining to service of the state government employees -- lying defunct for last six months, the Bombay High Court has expressed its concern over its "pathetic" situation.

The chairperson post at MAT has been lying vacant since July this year.

A bench of Justices Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari and Riyaz Chagla has accordingly directed the Union as well as the Maharashtra governments to explain on an affidavit the delay in appointing a new chairperson for the MAT.

The bench's directive came on a petition filed by Kanhaiya Mahamunim, highlighting the state of affairs at the MAT, earlier this month. The petition filed way back in 2012 is still kept pending for monitoring the functioning of the MAT.

Noting the importance of the authority, Justice Dharmadhikari said, "The situation is pathetic at the MAT, as the chairman of this tribunal demitted the office with effect from July 15, 2019. There has been no chairman appointed to fill this vacancy.

Now, nearly six months have elapsed from the date of this vacancy... It is unfortunate that this petition, filed in 2013 cannot be disposed of simply because both Union and state do not realise the seriousness of the matter.

There are lakhs of state government staff whose service matters are pending before the Principal seat of this Tribunal and its benches at Aurangabad and Nagpur," Justice Dharmadhikari remarked.

Replying to the bench's query, the counsel appearing for the Union government informed the judges that there has been no proposal to fill up the vacant post of Chairman.

Meanwhile, the counsel for state, told the bench that a written proposal to fill up the post was forwarded to the Union in October this year.