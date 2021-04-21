Bombay High Court quashes FIR in Pune filed by Sakal Group against journalist

Mumbai: In a relief to a Pune-based journalist working with Newslaundry portal, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday quashed an FIR lodged against him by the Sakal Media Group for allegedly using its trademark in his articles.

A bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Manish Pitale was hearing a plea filed by Pratik Goyal (38) seeking to quash an FIR lodged against him in September last year at the best of the office bearers of Sakal Media Group.

Goyal was booked under the provisions of Trade Marks Act of 1999 for using the logos of Sakal Media group in two of his articles uploaded on Newslaundry portal.

These articles were about the laying off of staffers by Sakal Media during last year's lockdown. It also spoke about the closing down of Sakal Times, the English publication of the group.

Through advocate Yashowardhan Deshmukh, the Sakal Media Group argued that the articles were defamatory. It also argued that Goyal used the trademark in a false manner and his articles can be construed as "goods or services" as provided in the act of 1999.