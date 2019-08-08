Bombay High Court plea on doctors’ stir likely tomorrow

Mumbai: After over two years, the resident doctors of city’s civic-run hospitals have once again resorted to an ‘indefinite’ strike. With thousands of doctors staging a dharna in Azad Maidan, advo­ca­te Datta Mane on Wednesday urged the Bombay HC to grant an urgent hearing on his petition, which pertains to doctor’s strike.

Mane’s plea was moved before a bench headed by CJ Pradeep Nandrajog, who is likely to take up the matter for hearing on Fri­day. Mane has urged CJ to direct striking docs to return to work.

In 2017, doctors had gone on strike over rampant attacks by patients’ kins. The then CJ, Manjula Chellur, had slammed doctors for making patients suffer. Then, Maha Govt provided them 1,100 personnel for 24x7 security.