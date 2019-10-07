Bombay High Court panel to check Maharashtra resident doctors ‘grievances’

Mumbai: In what can help to resolve all the ‘grievances’ of the resident doctors working in civic and government-run hospitals, the Bombay High Court recently constituted a committee to look into the issues.

The HC has also ordered the committee to give a detailed report with recommendations as to how to improve the working conditions of the thousands of resident doctors.

A bench of Justices Akhil Kureshi and Shahrukh Kathawalla recently constituted a committee under the leadership of the secretary of state’s health ministry.

The bench was seized with a petition highlighting various aspects concerning the residency of the resident doctors. The plea sought ‘serious attention’ over the working conditions and hours of resident doctors.

The plea filed by a group of resident doctors claimed that the period of residency puts enormous mental and physical strain on them.

“These conditions need to be properly regulated in order to protect the resident doctors from exploitation and to avoid burnouts on account of excessive workload and insufficient rest,” the plea highlighted.

The government, as well as the civic body, suggested forming a committee to look into the grievances of these doctors and examine the same and file a report with recomme­ndations to be complied with to resolve all the issues.

“After discussion at the bar, we constitute a Committee comprising of the secretary of the ministry of health, state of Maharashtra, who would also be the Chairman,” said Justice Kureshi.

The other members proposed to be in the committee include two senior doctors who are appointed as Deans of the medical colleges of the BMC and two members of Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD). Apart from these, the undersecretary of the health ministry would also be a part of the committee.

“Such a committee may be formed within a period of two weeks. Upon its formation, the committee would examine the grievances of the resident doctors and it would be open for them to make representations and submit connected materials,” the judges added.

The bench has granted six months time to this committee to come up with its report and recommendations.