Bombay High Court Orders State Election Commission To Include Unauthorised Construction Disclosure Clause In Nomination Forms

Bombay High Court | File

Observing that it was a serious issue, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to consider and take decision on including disclosure clause in nomination form for election for local municipal corporations asking the candidates to declare whether they have constructed any unauthorised structures.

A division bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhayaya and Justice Arif Doctor asked the SEC to consider, take decision and inform the court in six weeks.

The Bombay High Court was hearing a petition filed by one Shantanu Nandgude, 32, seeking that the SEC be directed to seek disclosure in the nomination form and/or on affidavit from the candidate willing to contest local elections of Municipal Corporation/Municipal Council, village panchayat, Metropolitan Regional Development Authority, District Planning Committee and other bodies with regard to whetehr s/he has constructed any illegal or unauthorised structure/s.

According to the petitioner, in January last year, he came across a news report about a discussion held in the general body meeting of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation with regard to rising unauthorised construction in the corporation limits.

He, as per a Supreme Court judgment, made a representation to the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Environment Minister and Principal Secretary Urban Development Department (UDD) regarding restraining the people and candidates who have made illegal/unauthorised construction and those who have supported such illegal/unauthorised construction from contesting village panchayats, Municipality and legislative elections

The officer of the chief minister at the time directed him to make a representation to the Principal Secretary UDD for further action.

He then made further representation to the SEC seeking such disclosure by the candidate in the Election Nomination Form of upcoming Municipal Corporation/Municipal Council Elections, 2022.

Nandgude has contended that despite his representation, the respondents failed to take any action / steps, hence he filed the PIL.

His advocates, Shriram Kulkarni and Vrushali Kabare, submitted that section 10 (1D) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act (MMC Act) provides for disqualification of Corporator/Councillor if they are found to be directly and indirectly responsible for the unauthorised construction in their respective constituencies.

Hence, the petition prays that SEC be directed to disclosure with regard to the unauthorised construction caused by the candidate in his/her nomination form which will enable the voter to make the right choice.