Bombay High Court Orders Compensation For Land Used In Sahar Elevated Road

Bombay High Court | File

Noting that it is an “utterly unique” situation where both the planning authorities – the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) – claimed it had not control over 730 sq mt plot used for road, the Bombay High Court has granted compensation to a company in lieu of its land used for the elevated Sahar Elevated Road which allows connectivity to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

A division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Kamal Khata observed: “We see no possibility at all in the law of private property being taken away for a public purpose without some form of compensation, whether in cash or in kind (in the form of TDR/a DRC), at least not without running afoul of Article 300A of the Constitution of India.”

The 730 sq mt plot is a portion of the larger land parcel of 22,000 sq mt.

The court had to decide who would compensate Eversmile Construction Company Pvt Ltd., which approached the HC. It sought compensation for the land on which a 27.5 metre DP road is built and handed over to the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL).

In a subsequent resolution, the bench directed the BMC to grant Eversmile Construction the applicable Transferable Development Rights (TDR) in lieu of its land. “For it seems that there is even today in this city of Mumbai a piece of land that lies outside the control and command areas of every known public planning authority,” the bench said.

The company’s counsel submitted that the land was taken over either by the BMC or the MMDRA, and a road was constructed and handed over to MIAL. Therefore, either BMC hands over the TDR or MMRDA directs BMC to hand over the TDR.

MMRDA and BMC's claim

However, both MMRDA and BMC claimed they weren’t responsible for the road. While BMC showed a willingness to issue TDR only if it was asked to do so by the appropriate planning authority, MMRDA said it was the Special Planning Authority for airport land but not the access road.

“We are unable to accept the resultant and inevitable situation, viz., that the land is not taken over by MMRDA and is also not taken over by MCGM to be given to MIAL. For if that be so, then MIAL cannot possibly have the road, and the Petitioner is entitled to take it back, to destroy or pull down the ramp or the Sahar Elevated Road,” the bench noted.

Entitled to compensation

The government, in its affidavit, agreed that the company was entitled to compensation. In a subsequent affidavit, MMRDA reiterated it was not the planning authority for the land but agreed to make a recommendation for TDR for the petitioner.

“We are mindful of the resultant chaos if compensation in this form is not granted to the Petitioner,” the court said and directed BMC to issue TDR in the form of Development Right Certificates to the petitioner within four weeks.

“We see no manner in which the holder of a property can be denied a legitimate and recognised form of compensation for the taking over of a part of that property for public use. Either there has to be compensation under an acquisition act or some form of compensation must be given in kind, for instance by additional FSI, transferable development rights, etc.,” the bench averred.