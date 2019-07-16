Bombay High Court: Let cricket be loud, noisy

Mumbai: Observing that there is bound to be cacophony during cricket matches, the Bombay High Court, on Monday, dismissed a petition highlighting the rampant noise pollution during the 2013 Indian Premiere League (IPL) matches.The petition had sought stern action against the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) and the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) for failing to maintain noise rules during the IPL matches held in Mumbai and Pune. A bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Nitin Jamdar, however, refused to grant any relief to the petitioner Kapil Soni, who argued that since matches went on till late night, the authorities deserved some punishment for violating noise norms.

In his plea, Soni also claimed that loudspeakers were used to play music during the matches and well after the prescribed deadline of 10 pm, which is in clear violation of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000. Having heard his arguments in brief, CJ Nandrajog interrupted him, saying, "While watching a cricket game, people are bound to cheer and shout on every ball, every boundary and every wicket. Let them enjoy the game." "Let the society have some fun and enjoyment... let there be some cacophony in it. Let the citizens enjoy," CJ Nandrajog remarked.

The bench further noted that the petitioner, Soni, did not reside anywhere near the Wankhede Stadium in South Mumbai and instead, lives at least 40km away, in Dahisar. "This is strange. We fail to understand how you (Soni) are affected by something that is happening so far away? None of those people who stay in the vicinity of the stadium have complained of this yet," CJ Nandrajog said.